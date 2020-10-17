Miami Herald Logo
SC Transportation Commission adds 2 new women to board

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

The two newest members of the South Carolina Department of Transportation Commission have been sworn into office.

The agency added the two women on Wednesday. ​Nancy Whitworth of Greenville is the board's new at-large member, and Pamela Christopher of Anderson is the board's new representative from the 3rd Congressional District.

Whitworth retired this year as deputy city manager and director of economic development for Greenville. She takes over for Kristen Blanchard who resigned from the board in February.

Christopher has been president and CEO of the Anderson Area Chamber of Commerce for six years and replaces Ben Davis, who retired from the board in September.

The governor gets to appoint commissioners. The seven representing congressional districts must be approved by the county legislative delegations within the districts. The governor's two at-large selections must be confirmed by the entire House and Senate.

