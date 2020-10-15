Miami Herald Logo
mcclatchydc Logo

National Politics

Police say 3 killed in separate crashes in Kansas City

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo.

Three people were killed in separate crashes in Kansas City in a single morning this week, police there said.

The first happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday when a head-on crash in the south end of the city killed one driver, the Kansas City Star reported. The second crash happened about 6:40 a.m. Wednesday when a Jeep lost control in the South Town Fork Creek neighborhood and hit a utility pole, then a tree, killing the driver, police said.

Minutes later, a 59-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash with a sport utility vehicle on Blue Parkway.

Police did not immediately release the names of those killed.

Wednesday's fatalities came as Kansas City is seeing a significant increase in deadly crashes, police said. Data show 86 people have been killed on city roads this year, compared with 78 fatalities in all of 2019, police said.

Politics & Policy in the Sunshine State

Our weekly newsletter looks at the issues and ideas emerging from the Florida Capitol.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

  Comments  
All-access digital subscription
#ReadLocal

Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months.

VIEW OFFER
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service