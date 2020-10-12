Large crowd awaits Trump’s return to Florida’s campaign trail after COVID diagnosis

Thousands of people filled an airport tarmac in Sanford on Monday hours before President Donald Trump’s planned return to the campaign trail after his coronavirus hospitalization.

They sat in bleachers side-by-side or crammed around the stage on the pavement under an unforgiving October sun, mostly unmasked despite the president’s recent health scare. Many said they were emboldened by Trump quick recovery.

A maskless Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis slapped high fives with a line of people as he walked toward the stage before Trump’s arrival.

While some health experts warn that it’s unclear if Trump is still contagious or recovered, his supporters on Monday said his campaign appearance was welcome relief.

“It showed the strength that Trump has to overcome that,” said Aidan Kraus of New Smyrna Beach, referring to the president’s battle with the coronavirus. At age 19, this will be his first presidential election. “We need to talk about our reopening again.”

Laura Cohill works for a company that installs water clarification systems. Cautious would-be customers don’t want people in their homes, she said, and business has been slow. She hopes people will see Trump on the campaign trail and mimic his willingness to venture out again.

“I hope he says, ‘Open the country back up. Stop living in fear,’” Cohill said. “Let us go back to work.”

Many public health experts are worried that Trump is sending that very message with his return to the campaign trail. Trump’s contraction of the virus is emblematic of Americans who have refused to follow federal safety guidelines. His recovery, however, is far from typical. Trump, 74, received around-the-clock attention from doctors at Walter Reed Medical Center and his treatment included an experimental drug not available to most patients.

Trump has said that he is fully healed and now immune from the virus, though scientists haven’t confirmed that prognosis. Ahead of his return to the campaign trail, the White House released a note from his personal doctor declaring that the president was symptom free and not contagious.

“He wouldn’t be here if he wasn’t good to go,” said Maria Tyre as she awaited Trump’s Sanford appearance.

The set up for the night put Trump on a stage with a buffer between him and supporters. Hand sanitizer was available at the entrances.

The venue, Orlando Sanford International Airport, also set up cooling stations to give the crowd some relief from the heat. Paramedics frequently were deployed to help people exposed to hours under the sun.

Many people walked from parking spots from a half a mile away. Some arrived the night before to get a good spot inside. Those who came later strained to see the stage from the back.

On the road leading to the venue, Bre Shoh of Jacksonville was parked alongside a table selling T-shirts, MAGA hats and $10 Trump-themed MAGA masks. The gear came from a friend who had made it to sell in Charlotte at the Republican National Convention, before the coronavirus canceled most of the festivities.

“It’s a liquidation thing,” said Shoh, 27. He didn’t have many sales by late Monday afternoon.

Trump was scheduled to visit Sanford nearly two weeks ago following his first debate performance. Instead, he tweeted early that morning that he had tested positive for coronavirus. All campaign events were subsequently canceled. By the end of the day, Trump was taken by helicopter to Walter Reed, where he stayed for the weekend.

In his absence, Trump flooded Florida with family and close allies. Donald Trump Jr., his son, toured the state on Friday and Sunday. Vice President Mike Pence held rallies with Latinos and seniors in Central Florida on Saturday. His wife, Second Lady Karen Pence, visited Tampa on Tuesday.

Brad Virgin, an Orlando-area chiropractor, said Trump’s ailment did not change his view of the virus or Trump’s handling of it. He and his wife, Karen, both wore masks to event, but said they didn’t think the president had failed to take health precautions for himself or the country.

“Did he make missteps?” Virgin said. “I don’t think so. Nobody knew what this was going to do.”