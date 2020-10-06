Miami Herald Logo
Police: 1 killed, 2 wounded in attempted armed robbery

The Associated Press

IRVINE, Ky.

Three men accused of being armed robbery suspects were shot early Tuesday at a home in eastern Kentucky, police said.

One man was pronounced dead at the scene and two others were taken to the University of Kentucky Hospital in Lexington with life-threatening wounds, Kentucky State Police said in a statement.

An initial investigation found that three armed men entered an occupied home near Irvine around midnight Tuesday and an altercation occurred that included multiple gunshots, police said.

The two occupants inside the home weren't injured, and no charges were immediately filed. More information may be released as it becomes available, police said.

