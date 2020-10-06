Miami Herald Logo
Court battle erupts over voters’ signatures on mail ballots

By MARC LEVY Associated Press

HARRISBURG, Pa.

Pennsylvania's top election official has asked the state's highest court to back her up in a new legal dispute with President Donald Trump's campaign over whether counties should count mail-in ballots when a voter's signature doesn’t necessarily match the one on their registration.

The filing, at midnight Sunday by Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar, a Democrat, comes several days after Trump's campaign raised the matter in its wider, election-related federal court case in the presidential battleground state.

In guidance last month to counties, Boockvar told them that state law does not require or permit them to reject a mail-in ballot solely over a perceived signature inconsistency.

Her guidance comes amid a surge in mail-in voting and rising concerns that tens of thousands of mail-in ballots will be discarded in the presidential election over a variety of technicalities.

In federal court, Trump's campaign asked a judge to declare that Boockvar's guidance is unconstitutional and block counties from following that guidance.

In that case, Trump's campaign is also trying to remove a county residency requirement on certified poll watchers and ban counties from using drop boxes to collect mail-in ballots.

The fight over signatures is one of many partisan battles being fought in the state Legislature and the courts over mail-in voting in Pennsylvania.

Follow Marc Levy on Twitter at www.twitter.com/timelywriter.

