Troopers: 3 killed in weekend crash in western Alabama

Authorities say three people are dead following a weekend crash in western Alabama.

State troopers said Monday a fourth person was injured when a pickup truck collided with a car in Sumter County near the Alabama-Mississippi state line.

Troopers identified the dead as 67-year-old Lillie Williams Thomas, 33-year-old Tyrhonda Thomas and 54-year-old Veronica Moore Coley, al.com reported. Trooper Reginal King said all three women were pronounced dead at the scene of the crash Saturday afternoon on State Route 39 near Livingston.

The driver of the truck, Rickey Coley, was taken to a hospital. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.