Photo gallery: President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally | Tuesday, November 26, 2019

President Donald Trump arrives to his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump speaks during his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump speaks during his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump speaks during his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump arrives to his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump arrives to his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump arrives to his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence attend a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump arrives to his “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vice President Mike Pence speaks during a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Vice President Mike Pence arrives to a “homecoming” rally at the BBT Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
A giant inflatable baby of President Donald Trump is seen near the BB&T Center before a “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Steve Werthman, 61, from Hollywood, gathers near the BB&T Center with a giant inflatable baby of President Donald Trump before a “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Donald Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
A giant inflatable baby of President Donald Trump is seen near the BB&T Center before a “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Dennis Becker, 54, from Fort Lauderdale, gathers near the BB&T Center with a giant inflatable baby of President Donald Trump before a “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Donald Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Protestors gather near the BB&T Center with a giant inflatable baby of President Donald Trump before his “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Donald Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
U.S. Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz, center, speaks to a crowd of protestors near the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Gail Boatner, 59, from Pompano Beach, makes her way toward the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump supporters wait outside of the BB&T Center before in anticipation for his “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Josh Rosen, 30, far-right, waits outside of the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Deedie Gruenewald, 60, from DeLand, Florida, waits outside of the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
President Donald Trump supporters wait outside of the BB&T Center before in anticipation for his “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Becky Fairman, 65, from Coral Springs, waits outside of the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Michael Chin Quee, 64, from Coral Springs, waits outside of the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Michael Chin Quee, 64, from Coral Springs, waits outside of the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Julie Escuage, 52, wears a President Donald Trump’s mask while waiting outside of the BB&T Center before his “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of President Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Julie Escuage, 52, and her friend Gail Boatner, 59, both from Pompano Beach, wait outside of the BB&T Center before President Donald Trump’s “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Jennifer Felder, 54, a Miramar resident, holds a Donald Trump flag outside of the BB&T Center before his “homecoming” rally in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. The rally is being held in celebration of President Trump’s decision to change his full-time residence from Manhattan to Palm Beach.
MATIAS J. OCNER
mocner@miamiherald.com
Supporters await the start of the President Donald Trump ‘homecoming’ rally at the BB&T Center in Sunrise, Florida on Tuesday, November 26, 2019.
Daniel A. Varela
dvarela@miamiherald.com