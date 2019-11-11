Hawaii boat ramp could restore ocean access in volcano area

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources is expected to seek funding from the state Legislature to establish ocean access at a boat ramp cut off by the Kilauea eruption.

The Hawaii Tribune-Herald reported the Pohoiki boat ramp facility on the Big Island closed shortly after Kilauea began erupting in May 2018.

Officials say the only ramp between Hilo and Milolii became landlocked and affected the ability of fishermen to access the ocean.

Officials say a short-term proposal involves driving sheet-pile walls into the ground on either side of the ramp entrance and dredging the channel.

The department estimates a cost of $8 million to $9 million.

A long-term solution under consideration involves a new boat ramp on the north side of Pohoiki Bay.