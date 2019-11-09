Authorities accuse Virginia doctor of unnecessary surgeries

Federal prosecutors are accusing a Virginia physician of performing unnecessary surgical procedures on women without their knowledge or consent.

A U.S. magistrate ordered 69-year-old Javaid Perwaiz of Chesapeake held without bond until at least an upcoming detention hearing. The Virginian-Pilot of Norfolk reported Perwaiz was arrested Friday and charged with one count each of health care fraud and making false statements relating to health care matters.

The newspaper reports the FBI started investigating Perwaiz last year after receiving a hospital employee's tip. An FBI affidavit focuses on four unidentified patients and says Perwaiz repeatedly subjected Medicaid patients to procedures. The affidavit mentions hysterectomies and tubal ligation among others.

Perwaiz attorney Lawrence Woodward said his client wasn't a flight risk and knew for about two weeks he was under investigation.