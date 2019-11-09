Utah principal, teacher reinstated after costume controversy

A Utah principal and teacher have returned to work from a week of paid leave after school district officials completed an investigation into a student dressed as a Nazi for a Halloween parade.

The Davis County School District announced Friday the two Creekside Elementary employees have been reinstated but did not specify why they were placed on leave.

Online photos show a boy wearing a swastika on the sleeve of a long-sleeve dark brown shirt.

Officials say the school district does not tolerate speech, images or conduct that portrays or promotes hate in any form.

District officials say it cannot discuss further details of the investigation.

The student's name or what disciplinary action was taken was not released.

The United Jewish Federation of Utah have called the costume "intolerably offensive."