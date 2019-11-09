Minneapolis moves to allow triplexes citywide

The Minneapolis City Council has voted unanimously to allow duplexes and triplexes in low-density residential neighborhoods.

The Star Tribune reports the action Friday eliminates single-family zoning that had been in place for decades.

The vote sets into motion the first and most contentious component of the 2040 Comprehensive Plan. Opponents worried the change would lead to developers buying up and demolishing single-family homes.

New triplexes would still have to follow the same height, setback and building requirements of single-family homes and duplexes.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The change will go into effect Jan. 1.