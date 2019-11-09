Suburban Chicago sheriff’s Office warns of phone scam

Authorities are warning suburban Chicago residents about a phone scam involving people calling residents claiming to be with the Will County Sheriff's Office.

In a news release, the sheriff's office says the callers tell residents that there is a warrant for their arrest and advise them to purchase Green Dot Money cards to cover the amount of their "bond" or to pay the caller with a Google Play gift card. Then they call back to ask for the card numbers.

The release says residents are fooled because their caller ID shows the call is from the sheriff's department. But the sheriff's office says it never makes such calls and advises anyone who receives such a call that they should simply hang up.