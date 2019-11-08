New Mexico police achieve compliance with oversight policies

The Albuquerque Police Department has implemented all the court-approved policies enforcing constitutional policing and preventing the use of excessive force.

The Albuquerque Journal reported Thursday that independent monitor James Ginger confirmed the department has achieved 100% primary compliance with the policies outlined in a settlement agreement with the Department of Justice.

The report covers February 2019 through July 2019.

Officials say it's the first time in a yearslong reform effort that the police department has attained complete compliance.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Ginger says the Department of Justice announced in 2014 that its investigation found Albuquerque police had a pattern of using excessive force against its citizens.

Ginger says the police have made strides toward reform including training officers on policies, rewriting its use-of-force policy and recreating a board to review internal investigations.