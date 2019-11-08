Hogan appoints Charlton Howard to be state prosecutor

Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Charlton Howard to be the state prosecutor of Maryland.

Hogan made the announcement Friday.

Howard has been an assistant attorney general since 2015. In that position, he has overseen more than 60 lawyers who handle civil and criminal child support litigation.

He also worked as an assistant state's attorney in Baltimore. He worked on felony prosecutions in circuit court and gang cases.

Howard also spent 22 years working for the Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

The state prosecutor can investigate state election law violations and state ethics law violations. The office also can investigate misconduct in office by public officials or employees.

The former state prosecutor, Emmet Davitt, retired this year after more than eight years in the job.