Trump backers file paperwork for re-election bid in Arkansas

President Donald Trump has qualified to appear on the ballot next year in Arkansas.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge and former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders submitted paperwork and the filing fee Friday for the president to run in Arkansas. Arkansas' primary is on March 3 and the filing period ends on Tuesday.

New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker, billionaire Tom Steyer, author Marianne Williamson and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock also qualified Friday to run in the state's Democratic presidential primary.

Barbara Webb, the chief administrative law judge for the Workers Compensation Commission, filed to run for the state Supreme Court seat held by Justice Jo Hart. Hart has not said whether she'll seek re-election. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Morgan "Chip" Welch filed for the seat earlier this week.