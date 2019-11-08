Wisconsin Guard whistleblower says he’s being discharged

A Wisconsin National Guard sergeant says he's being discharged in retaliation for complaining about sexual misconduct in his unit.

Wisconsin Air National Guard Master Sgt. Jay Ellis' complaint last year has triggered two federal investigations. Ellis has alleged that Guard officials have launched a review of his medical history to set up a medical discharge and deny him retirement benefits in retaliation.

The Wisconsin Guard's top commander, Maj. Gen. Donald Dunbar, has ordered an investigation into Ellis' reprisal allegations.

Ellis says a representative from a Scott Air Force Base medical evaluation board has informed him that he will receive a medical discharge. He says he plans to appeal the decision. He says if his appeals fail he'll be discharged in February.

Guard spokesman Joe Trovato didn't immediately respond to a message.