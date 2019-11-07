National Politics
Sheriff’s Office: Man killed when struck by tree he’d cut
Authorities say a missing man has been found dead on the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests in eastern Arizona, apparently having been struck by a falling tree he had cut.
The Apache County Sheriff's Office says the death of 60-year-old Greg Foster of Show Low apparently was accidental.
Foster was found Wednesday near Big Lake following a search launched Tuesday after he didn't return from going woodcutting Monday.
