Pollution-fighting councilwoman wins Salt Lake mayor race

Salt Lake City Councilwoman and Democratic mayoral candidate Erin Mendenhall greets supporters during an election night party in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

A Utah lawmaker who was aiming to be the first Latina mayor of Salt Lake City has conceded the race to a city councilwoman who rose to prominence fighting pollution.

Democratic Sen. Luz Escamilla said in statement Wednesday that she conceded in a phone call to fellow Democrat Erin Mendenhall, and wished her the "best of luck."

Mendenhall took a commanding early lead with nearly 59 percent of the vote Tuesday, but Escamilla vowed to stay in the race until the count was complete.

Escamilla says that changed after she got new details on the number of uncounted mail-in ballots. She says the figures were lower than expected, making it impossible for her to overtake Mendenhall.

Mendenhall will replace one-term mayor Jackie Biskupski, who decided not to run again.