Man pleads to manslaughter after murder charge reinstated

An alleged gang member has pleaded guilty to manslaughter after Delaware's Supreme Court reversed a ruling dismissing a murder indictment against him after confidential attorney-client communications were seized by prosecutors from his prison cell before a scheduled trial.

Jacquez Robinson also pleaded guilty Wednesday to a weapons charge. He was sentenced to 10 years, with credit for more than four years already spent behind bars.

The 24-year-old Robinson was indicted in 2015 for separate shootings that wounded two people in Wilmington and killed 18-year-old Malik Watson. Watson was shot just weeks after Robinson had been arrested in yet another shooting that wound a 19-year-old Wilmington man.

Robinson also was among 13 alleged members of Wilmington's Touch Money Gang, who were indicted in 2015 on 91 counts, including murder and assault.