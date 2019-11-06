Maryland leaders to announce $2.2B school construction bill

Maryland's leading Democrats are announcing plans to increase school construction funding by about $2.2 billion above what's currently allocated.

Leaders in the House and Senate in the General Assembly are scheduled to make the announcement Wednesday at Forest Heights Elementary School in Prince George's County.

The proposal will be introduced in measure for the next legislation session, which begins in January. The money would be spent over several years.

It is separate from a major plan under consideration to rewrite the state's spending formulas for schools for pre-K through 12.

Fully phasing in the recommendations of a state commission would increase spending that would reach about $4 billion annually a decade from now.