2nd white man sentenced in 2017 Mississippi cross burning

A second white man has been sentenced to federal prison for his part in burning a cross in 2017 in the yard of an African American family in south Mississippi.

U.S. District Judge Keith Starrett on Tuesday sentenced 38-year-old Graham Williamson to three years in prison.

Williamson pleaded guilty Aug. 5 to intimidating and interfering with fair housing and conspiring to use fire or explosives to commit a felony.

Prosecutors say Williamson and another man built a wooden cross and burned it "with the intention of intimidating and frightening" black residents of Seminary, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) south of Jackson.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Louie Bernard Revette received an 11-year sentence in September, months after pleading guilty to interfering with housing rights and using fire during commission of a federal felony.