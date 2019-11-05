National Politics
Gabbard signs up for primary, stands up for 9/11 families
Hawaii congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard combined signing up for New Hampshire's presidential primary with standing up for survivors of the 9/11 terrorist attacks.
After her visit to the secretary of state's office Tuesday, the Democrat joined a 9/11 survivor outside the Statehouse to repeat her call for the public release of documents that she believes could tie Saudi Arabia to the 9/11 attacks.
She says the courage and strength shown by 9/11 survivors and family members speaks to leadership style she would bring to a government that currently serves the rich and powerful and puts the interests of other countries ahead of the American people.
The filing period for the first-in-the-nation primary ends Nov. 15.
Comments