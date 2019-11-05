Foundation buying state 4-H camp in central Iowa

The Iowa Natural Heritage Foundation says it's buying Clover Woods Camp & Retreat Center from the Iowa 4-H Foundation.

The Natural Heritage Foundation said in a news release Monday that it's made a deal for all 1,011 acres (409.1 hectares) along the Des Moines River in Boone County. The price won't be disclosed until the closing later this year.

The 4-H Foundation was formed in 1949 to build the camp. It's split into separate "villages" and includes a ropes course, climbing tower, swimming pool and 20 miles of trails.

Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director Emily Saveraid has said the needs of 4-H participants and their families have changed and they now prefer camping options closer to home. She says the foundation will focus more on camping and other outdoor activities at the county and regional levels.