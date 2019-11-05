Senate to take first floor vote on veto amendment

Senate Republicans are set to approve a constitutional amendment that would prohibit the governor from using his veto powers to increase spending.

Constitutional amendments must pass both legislative houses in consecutive sessions as well as a statewide referendum. The Senate vote Tuesday will mark the first time either house has taken a floor vote on the proposal. Approval is all but certain.

Republicans have been working to weaken Democratic Gov. Tony Evers since he won election last year. He angered Republicans in July when he used his partial veto powers to rewrite the state budget and give public schools $65 million more than GOP lawmakers had allocated.