Lawyers for suspect in trooper’s death withdraw from case

Defendant David Njuguna is removed from Worcester Superior Court in Worcester, Massachusetts after a rambling outburst before closing arguments were set to begin in his trial Tuesday, October 29, 2019. Njuguna is charged in a 2016 crash on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton that claimed the life of Mass. State Trooper Thomas L. Clardy. Rick Cinclair

The lawyers for a Massachusetts man charged with manslaughter in the death of a State Police trooper have withdrawn from the case.

The Worcester Telegram & Gazette reports attorneys Peter Ettenberg and Jaclyn Rose Greenhalgh filed a motion Monday in Worcester Superior Court to stop representing David Njuguna (en-juh-GOO'-nuh).

They cite an irretrievable breakdown of the attorney-client relationship. Judge Janet Kenton-Walker approved the request. Lawyer Michael Hussey now represents Njuguna.

Prosecutors say the 33-year-old Webster resident was speeding and high on marijuana on Mar. 16, 2016, when he struck 44-year-old Trooper Thomas Clardy's cruiser on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Charlton.

Njuguna maintains he lost consciousness because of a "medical event."

Njuguna's trial wrapped up last week after seven days. He's waived a jury trial so Kenton-Walker will decide the case.