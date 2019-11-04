Former Tennessee governors to speak at bipartisanship forum

Former Tennessee Govs. Phil Bredesen and Bill Haslam are participating in a discussion this week at Vanderbilt University.

The event on bipartisanship is set for Tuesday night at Vanderbilt's Student Life Center in Nashville.

The event is free and open to the public. Tickets are available to the public Monday and are limited to one per person.

Bredesen is a Democrat who served as governor from 2003 to 2011. Haslam, a Republican, served from 2011 to 2019.