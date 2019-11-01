Local GOP calls on Wichita lawmaker to resign over attack ad

Local Republican leaders have called on a GOP legislator from Wichita to resign after a newspaper investigation linked him to an ad making false claims against a Democratic colleague running for mayor.

The Wichita Eagle reports that the Sedgwick County GOP's leaders demanded that Rep. Michael Capps step down over the attack on Rep. Brandon Whipple.

Whipple hopes to unseat Mayor Jeff Longwell in Tuesday's election.

The Eagle also reported that a Capps-owned company was the original owner of a website domain name mirroring the name of a company that paid for the ad. The firm also listed the same address as Capps' business.

The YouTube and Facebook ad falsely suggests Whipple has been accused of sexual harassment at the Statehouse.

Capps didn't immediately respond to emails seeking comment.