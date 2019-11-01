Attorney cites concern with proposal for ethics complaints

A legislative attorney says a proposal that would allow the Department of Law to represent the governor, lieutenant governor or attorney general against ethics complaints may violate provisions of Alaska law and the state constitution.

KTOO Public Media in Juneau reports legislative attorney Daniel Wayne wrote the proposed regulatory change may not serve a public purpose, as required by the state constitution.

Wayne says the constitution bars the executive branch from adopting regulations unless a state law allows it. He says the law doesn't allow it in this case.

He also says the proposal would unconstitutionally provide protections to some state officers but not others.

The memo was requested by Democratic Sen. Bill Wielechowski.

The Department of Law isn't responding to comments while the public comment period is open.