Impeachment raised as issue in GOP primary for Kansas seat

A Republican candidate in a Kansas congressional race is making impeachment an issue against one of her GOP primary opponents.

The Kansas City Star reports that Sara Hart Weir has accused GOP rival Amanda Adkins of remaining "eerily silent" on opposing the impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

They are seeking the 3rd District seat in the Kansas City area held by freshman Rep. Sharice Davids. Republicans have criticized Davids for supporting the inquiry even though her 2018 victory was seen as a repudiation of Trump by suburban voters.

Weir opposes the impeachment inquiry and suggested Thursday that Adkins is "waiting to see where the wind blows."

Adkins called the criticism "irrational." She issued a statement praising Trump and criticizing the "DC circus since Trump's election" without specifically mentioning impeachment.