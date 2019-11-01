19 complaints filed to reactivated police oversight board

The civilian board that serves as a watchdog over the Providence Police Department has received 19 complaints since it began meeting again in March after a long hiatus.

Providence External Review Authority executive director Jose Batista tells the Providence Journal the complaints include alleged warrantless searches, alleged discourteous behavior or harassment, and use of excessive force.

Batista says he's referred 10 of the complaints for investigation, four for mediation and four for dismissal.

One complaint submitted by members of the Moorish American Indigenous group has been held because of a pending federal suit brought by group members against city police.

The board, which had been inactive for about a decade, was first established in 2002 to provide civilians with an external process for filing complaints against police officers.