Person, dog found dead in burning RV in Washington state

Washington state authorities have confirmed one person and one dog were discovered dead after a recreational vehicle caught fire in Everett.

KOMO-TV reports that Snohomish County firefighters were responding to 911 calls reporting a fire Wednesday when they discovered a 30-foot (9-meter) RV was in flames.

Authorities say the fire was difficult to extinguish and firefighters from multiple agencies were called to help.

Authorities say firefighters found the body of a person and a dog inside once the flames were out.

Authorities did not release any details on the person or how the fire started.

An investigation is underway.