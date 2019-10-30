Reeves still outspending Hood in Mississippi governor race

The Republican running for Mississippi governor has spent more than twice as much as the Democrat.

Candidates filed their latest campaign finance reports Tuesday, a week before the state's Nov. 5 election.

Republican gubernatorial nominee Tate Reeves has spent more than $10.8 million this year, and he has nearly $2.2 million left in his campaign accounts.

Democratic nominee Jim Hood has spent more than $5.2 million this year, and he has nearly $567,000 left in his fund

Reeves is the current lieutenant governor, and Hood is the attorney general.

They face two candidates who are running low-budget campaigns.

The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who was banned by state law from seeking a third term.