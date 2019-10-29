Rhode Island Board of Elections approves new HQ

The Rhode Island Elections Board has voted to lease a new headquarters building in Cranston for nearly $6 million over 10 years, but the decision was not without debate.

Board member David Sholes cast the only "no" vote Tuesday, saying he believes the state agency should stay in a state-owned building.

Board Vice Chairman Stephen Erickson says the current headquarters in Providence has "exceeded its useful lifetime," and the Cranston site was the best available option.

A lawsuit has been filed by two landlords alleging the state unlawfully abandoned the bidding process and cut a deal for the Cranston property.

State lawyers say Rhode Island law does not require the use of competitive bidding to lease real estate.

The board hopes to move into the Cranston space by Feb. 1.