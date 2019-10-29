Sheriff’s Office: Girls hit by car after running into street

Authorities say two young sisters were injured when struck by a car after they reportedly ran out into a street in the Casa Grande area without looking.

The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said the girls ages 6 and 7 had been waiting for a school bus Tuesday morning and that witnesses said the girls ran out into the street after a friend yelled that the bus was coming.

The Sheriff's office said the 7-year-old was hospitalized in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening but that the 6-year-old was in critical condition.

According to the Sheriff's Office, the driver remained at the scene and there was no evidence of impairment.