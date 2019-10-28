Neighbors rally to address unsanitary properties near Butte

Two properties with an abundance of junk cars and squatters near Butte are drawing the attention of authorities in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough.

KTVA-television reports about 100 people showed up to a community meeting last week to tell state representatives, Alaska State Troopers and borough staff that they want problems addressed.

Butte is an unincorporated community of about 3,600 spread out along 7 miles (11 kilometers) of the Old Glenn Highway south of Palmer.

The Mat-Su Borough has sued the two owners of one of the properties for violating trash laws. The men live out of state and have so far evaded legal contact.

A neighbor says people enter and exit the property and live in cars, campers and even a semi located there.