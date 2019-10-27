Reports: US military targeted ISIS leader al-Baghdadi in Syria raid

WASHINGTON – The U.S. military targeted ISIS leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi in a raid in north-western Syria on Saturday, broadcaster CNN reported, citing a senior U.S. defense official.

The CIA assisted in locating the ISIS leader, the official said, according to the report.

Newsweek also reported on the raid, saying that Trump approved the mission nearly a week before it took place.

According to the Newsweek report, a US Army official told the White House that the Defense Department had "high confidence" that a "high-value target" killed in the raid in Syria's north-western Idlib province was al-Baghdadi, but further verification is pending.

There has been no official confirmation.

Late Saturday evening, the White House announced that U.S. President Donald Trump will make a "major statement" Sunday morning, but provided no further details.

In an email, White House deputy press secretary Hogan Gidley simply said that the address will take place at the White House at 9 a.m. EDT (1300 GMT) Sunday.

The announcement came soon after Trump tweeted that "Something very big has just happened!"

Al-Baghdadi has been in hiding for five years. His whereabouts are unknown.

The U.S. has for years been offering a reward of $25 million for information that could lead to al-Baghdadi.

In April, al-Baghdadi appeared in a video, the first since footage was released in 2014 a few days after the group's self-styled "caliphate" was declared in Iraq and Syria.

Over the years there have been multiple claims of al-Baghdadi's death that were later proven false.