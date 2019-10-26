Police: Officers fatally shoot man during confrontation

Albuquerque police say officers fatally shot a man who confronted them during a traffic stop after a carjacking attempt.

Police say the man shot Friday night was a passenger in the vehicle stopped by police and that the driver was in police custody.

According to police, the shooting occurred when the passenger got out of a vehicle stopped several blocks from where the carjacking attempt was reported.

Police said a gun was found next to the man who was shot but that other information on circumstances of the shooting and the carjacking attempt weren't immediately available.

No identities were released.