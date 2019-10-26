Man ordered to pay fine for discharging firearm at gun show

A Devils Lake man charged with discharging a firearm during a gun show in Bismarck has been fined and placed on probation after entering a guilty plea.

The Bismarck Tribune reports 71-year-old Eugene Serumgard pleaded guilty to a charge of discharging a firearm in city limits. Municipal Judge William Severin ordered him to pay $500 in fines and fees and placed him on unsupervised probation for a year.

Serumgard was charged after police investigated an incident at a Dakota Territory Gun Collectors Association gun show on Sept. 28 at the Bismarck Event Center.

Authorities say Serumgard was a gun dealer and vendor at the show and was demonstrating the features of a revolver when the gun discharged.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Officials say it the third time in 50 years of the event that a gun was accidentally discharged.