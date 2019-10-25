The Latest: Pence appearing in Mississippi on election eve

The Latest on the Mississippi governor's race (all times local):

5:35 p.m.

A spokeswoman for Vice President Mike Pence says he will campaign in Mississippi for the Republican nominee for governor.

Katie Waldman confirmed to The Associated Press on Friday that Pence will speak at a Tate Reeves rally on the Mississippi Gulf Coast on Nov. 4. That is the day before the election.

Reeves is the second-term lieutenant governor. He faces Democrat Jim Hood, who is the fourth-term attorney general. Two other candidates are running low-budget campaigns. The winner will succeed Republican Gov. Phil Bryant, who is limited to two terms.

President Donald Trump is holding a rally Nov. 1 in the north Mississippi city of Tupelo. His son, Donald Trump Jr., campaigned with Reeves on Thursday at two events in Mississippi.

____

9:41 a.m.

One of President Donald Trump's sons has told a Mississippi audience that the Republican nominee for governor will be an ally of the White House.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared with the nominee, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, on Thursday night at a barbecue in Oxford.

The Clarion Ledger reports Trump said Reeves "will fight for the MAGA agenda," a reference to his father's 2016 slogan "Make America Great Again." The younger Trump did not mention specifically how Reeves would do that.

Reeves faces Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two low-budget candidates in the Nov. 5 election. The current Republican governor, Phil Bryant, is limited by law to two terms and could not run again.

The president is scheduled to appear at a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Nov. 1.