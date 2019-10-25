Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan writing book about his experiences

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is writing a book about politics, turmoil and his life.

The title noted on Amazon's website Friday is: "Still Standing: Surviving Cancer, Riots, and the Toxic Politics that Divide America."

It's scheduled to be released in June.

A summary of the book says the Republican governor will tell the story of a "leader being touted as the 'anti-Trump Republican.'"

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

It also describes him as "a politician with practical solutions that take the best from all sides."

Hogan considered a primary challenge to Trump this year, but he decided against it.

Hogan was re-elected last year in heavily Democratic Maryland.

The book is being co-written with author Ellis Henican. He co-wrote an autobiography with former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, a Hogan friend.