Democrats increase qualifying thresholds for December debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, left, and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., participate in a Democratic presidential primary debate hosted by CNN/New York Times at Otterbein University, Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Westerville, Ohio. AP Photo

The Democratic National Committee is again increasing its polling and fundraising requirements for presidential candidates to qualify for the sixth debate in December.

To make the debate stage in Los Angeles, party officials announced Friday that candidates must have at least 200,000 unique donors and a minimum of 800 unique donors per state in at least 20 states.

Candidates must also mark 4% in at least four national or early state polls, or achieve 6% in two single-state polls in the early states. DNC officials say that pathway is intended to reward candidates who may be generating enthusiasm in key states even if it isn't registering in national polls.

PBS NewsHour and Politico are co-hosting the debate, set for Dec. 19.