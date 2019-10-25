Trump Jr. says Mississippi GOP nominee will help his father

One of President Donald Trump's sons has told a Mississippi audience that the Republican nominee for governor will be an ally of the White House.

Donald Trump Jr. appeared with the nominee, Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves, on Thursday night at a barbecue in Oxford.

The Clarion Ledger reports Trump said Reeves "will fight for the MAGA agenda," a reference to his father's 2016 slogan "Make America Great Again." The younger Trump did not mention specifically how Reeves would do that.

Reeves faces Democratic Attorney General Jim Hood and two low-budget candidates in the Nov. 5 election. The current Republican governor, Phil Bryant, is limited by law to two terms and could not run again.

The president is scheduled to appear at a rally in Tupelo, Mississippi, on Nov. 1.