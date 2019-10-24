Barb Watters, former Casper mayor, dies at 56

Barb Watters, a former mayor of Casper and advocate for the city's Jewish community, has died. She was 56.

The Casper Star-Tribune reports that Watters died Thursday after battling cancer. The city manager's office announced her death in a memo to city workers.

Watters served as mayor from 2003-2004 and was a city councilwoman from 2000-2004.

She previously served nine years on the Casper police force and was an advocate for the Jewish community.

She founded Congregation Kol Ha'am in Casper in 2007.