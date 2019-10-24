NC House committee holds rare debate on redistricting reform

Proposed changes on how to draw North Carolina's legislative and congressional districts are getting their first significant debate by lawmakers in years.

A House committee on Thursday discussed three reform bills filed this year. No votes were taken, and there are no guarantees legislation will advance, let alone become law.

The discussion came as North Carolina congressional and legislative districts have been challenged in courts for almost the entire decade. Legislative districts had to be redrawn last month.

All three bills would put map-drawing in the hands of someone beside legislators, but the General Assembly would ultimately approve the final product. One proposal requires amending the state constitution.

GOP Rep. Chuck McGrady is a primary sponsor of two bills. He warned against legislation that didn't garner bipartisan support.