EXCHANGE: Retired cop still gets thrills by powerlifting

As he stands, he flashes his signature good-dude grin and crosses his arms, two thicker-than-a-Whitey's-malt tree trunks.

In an instant, the room gets smaller.

"There is something about hearing the words, 'Bar's loaded; you have one minute' that gives me chills," said a smiling Jerry Foltz, a 54-year-old retired Rock Island County sheriff's deputy and one of the top powerlifters nationwide in the 50-54 age class.

Foltz bench-pressed his way across the United States and Ireland during a successful 20-year powerlifting career.

The always-humble Foltz holds two national age-group records for the bench, lifting a whopping 630 pounds while establishing the marks.

The former United Township High School football player, who also coached football and baseball teams at UT, says he owes any success during his powerlifting career to those around him.

Golf fans might recognize the 30-year law enforcement veteran from his security work at the John Deere Classic, the annual PGA Tour event held at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Through the years, he has protected golf stars such as John Daly, Michelle Wie and Zach Johnson, just to name a few.

His gratitude for teammates, at home and at the gym, is genuine. He talks glowingly about his wife, Tara, and his three daughters, and he is quick to explain how legendary gym owner Rob Luyando took him under his wing two decades ago.

His lift team, Foltz said, is vital to his success. He noted Bill Carlough, Todd Curtis, Zach Inskeep, John Dzekunskas, Laken Fluegel, Stimpy Smith and clothing sponsor Rudy Rosales of the Overkill clothing line are all stars themselves in the powerlifting world.

And some of the best people on the planet.

"It's all about completing the lift. I'm nowhere if Rob doesn't take me under his wing 20 years ago," said Foltz. Luyando's Mecca Gym is located in Rock Falls.

"To get to a certain point, you have to surround yourself with others with the same goals that you have," Foltz said. "I've gone beyond that. I'm surrounded by a group of athletes I'm just trying to stay up with. Thing is, they are tremendous athletes, but even better people. They are a credit to the sport."

Foltz said accountability and a dedication to doing things the right way is paramount in his powerlifting world.

"You have to have someone push you, stand behind you, call you out when you aren't doing what you're supposed to be doing, and reward you when you do it right," he said. "I know it's just you, the bar and the bench, but there's so much that goes into it before the lift. They support me, and I support each one of them. It is a unique fraternity."

As decorated as Foltz's career has been, success has come with a steep price. Throwing over 600-plus pounds in the air, then locking arms until getting the signal that the lift has been completed takes a huge toll on one's body.

Foltz has torn the tricep in his right arm and the pectoral muscle on his left side. He broke his right arm during a lift. In 2015, he destroyed the upper part of his left side, injuring his rotator cuff, his labrum and his pectoral muscle and sustaining a number of other internal injuries during a lift. Surgery and the rehabilitation process cost him three years of competition.

Despite the trials and tribulations of a lengthy rehab, the thrill of the lift has Foltz back at the rack.

"It keeps me young," Foltz said, just before heading off to a morning workout at East Moline's Hilltop Fitness, which was to be followed by a team training session that afternoon at Bettendorf's QC Strongman Gym. "It helps keep me in shape and work to control my (Type 2) diabetes.

"And I get to compete and promote a sport that after a lull for a couple of years is gaining steam nationally again. We train the right way, do the right thing with our body, and feel good about the sport we represent. ... I'm still having a lot of fun."

What does the future hold for Foltz?

"As long as I can," Foltz said of competing. "I'm around so many great people, it makes it easy to want to keep going."

___

Source: The (Moline) Dispatch, https://bit.ly/35hndEA