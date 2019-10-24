Former state employee sues state, claiming improper firing

A former state attorney says she was fired improperly after Gov. Mike Dunleavy took office.

The Anchorage Daily News reports former assistant public advocate Kelly Parker is the fourth former state employee to sue over firings.

The governor's office deferred questions regarding the lawsuit to the Alaska Department of Law, which declined to comment.

The Dunleavy transition team after the November election issued 1,200 requests for resignation letters and asked employees if they wanted to work on "this agenda" of the new governor.

Parker said at the time the resignation letter would have appeared to require a pledge of loyalty, which conflicted with her duties to defend clients against state prosecution.

She was fired Dec. 3.

Another attorney and two former doctors from the Alaska Psychiatric Institute also have sued.