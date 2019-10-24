Wesleyan decides not to pursue opening college in China

The president of Wesleyan University in Connecticut says it has decided not to pursue the proposed idea of opening a college in China.

President Michael Roth wrote in a campuswide email Thursday that he met with those involved in the potential venture during a trip to Asia and it became clear that their "respective goals could not be sufficiently aligned."

Roth said there also were unresolved questions around issues of academic freedom.

A Chinese corporation, the Hengdian Group, had invited the private liberal arts school to consider teaming up to open a campus in China.

Meetings that had been planned for next week with Wesleyan faculty and students to discuss the proposal have been canceled.