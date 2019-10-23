Las Vegas police suspend federal immigration holds at jail

Police in Las Vegas are suspending a program that let jailers detain immigrants at the request of federal authorities even though Nevada doesn't have a law authorizing civil immigration arrests.

Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo announced the change Wednesday in what's known as the 287(g) program.

The head of Nevada's largest police agency says it follows a Sept. 27 ruling by a federal judge in California who cited sometimes faulty database searches underpinning U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement detention requests.

The American Civil Liberties Union of Nevada pushed for Lombardo's move.

It says the judge's ruling could have a similar effect in 41 states.

Professor Michael Kagan at the UNLV Immigration Clinic says data shows 676 were people turned over to ICE custody from jails in Clark County last year.