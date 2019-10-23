National Politics
Volinsky running for governor, 2nd Democrat in race
New Hampshire Democratic Executive Councilor Andru Volinsky is running for governor.
In his announcement Wednesday, Volinsky says New Hampshire is a beautiful place to live and work, but "just beneath the surface is a quiet crisis" for struggling working-class and middle-class families, students, seniors and businesses.
The 63-year-old Volinsky was the lead attorney in the 1990s for property-poor plaintiff school districts in the landmark Claremont school funding lawsuit against the state.
Last year, he alleged that the state Liquor Commission's handling of large, all-cash transactions at state retail outlets was improper. But the attorney general's office found the commission was following agency procedures.
Volinsky's the second Democrat to announce a gubernatorial campaign to challenge Republican Gov. Chris Sununu next year. Senate Majority Leader Dan Feltes announced his candidacy in September.
