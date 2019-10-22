Portland City Council bans plastic straws

The Portland City Council has voted to ban the sale and distribution of plastic straws.

The first phase of the ban starts in April 2020. Patrons will have to request a straw to be provided with one. Phase two begins January 2021, where the sale and distribution of plastic straws will be prohibited.

The ordinance also bans the use of single use stirrers and splash sticks.

The Portland Press Herald reports this ban follows several other environmentally conscious moves made by the City Council, including a ban of single-use polystyrene cups and food containers, and a 5-cent fee on the distribution of single use plastic bags.

Resident George Rowe says the ban is a gimmick and the City Council could be doing more to address sustainability.